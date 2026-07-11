AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,788 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000. Mastercard accounts for about 3.8% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,313 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 457,236 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $526.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Mastercard to strong-buy , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Barclays upgraded Mastercard to , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Mastercard (MA) Launches AP4M To Bring AI Agent Payments Onchain

Mastercard launched , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. VEON (VEON), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Expand Financial Services

Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness.

Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself.

An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point.

Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns around stablecoin competition, regulatory fee pressure, and alternative payment rails could pressure legacy card-network stocks like Mastercard and Visa.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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