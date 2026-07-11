AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 35,911 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $13,350,000. Tesla comprises approximately 8.7% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $406.87.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

TSLA opened at $407.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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