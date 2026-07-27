Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Liberty One Investment Management increased its Alphabet position by 119.7% in the first quarter, adding 23,098 shares to own 42,388 shares valued at approximately $12.16 million.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of Alphabet, while insiders have sold 159,415 shares worth $7.67 million over the past three months.
  • Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and beat earnings expectations; analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $410.09.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alphabet.

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.
  • Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.
  • Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.
  • Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $319.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines