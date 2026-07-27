Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $319.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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