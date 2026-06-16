Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16,227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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