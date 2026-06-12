Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,343,955 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 233,576 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Nuveen LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuveen LLC owned 0.24% of Alphabet worth $9,208,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 157,393 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $356.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $356.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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