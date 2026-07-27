Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Perseverance Asset Management International's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 119.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 521.6% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 229,640 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $65,875,000 after acquiring an additional 192,699 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 70.2% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 317,210 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $90,995,000 after acquiring an additional 130,830 shares during the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 21,207 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $319.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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