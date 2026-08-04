Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Madison Asset Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,083 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 35,878 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Madison Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 59,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 24,926 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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