Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is MWA Asset Management's 9th Largest Position

MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of MWA Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MWA Asset Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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