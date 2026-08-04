Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's 8th Largest Position

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,551 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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