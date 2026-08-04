Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,764 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 40,271 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. DUTCH ASSET Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 22,166 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 101.8% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 59,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $322.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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