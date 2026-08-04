Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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