Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Piar LLC

Piar LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Piar LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Piar LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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