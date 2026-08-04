Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lifted by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Puzo Michael J's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $318.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.6%

AMZN stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total transaction of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,659,819.53. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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