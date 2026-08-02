Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lifted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,922 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 15.3%

AMZN stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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