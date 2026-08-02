Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Trimmed by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,004 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of True North Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Amazon.com Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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