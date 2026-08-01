Amundi Buys 651,551 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Amundi boosted its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,109 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 651,551 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Rocket Lab worth $114,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after acquiring an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Largest-ever contract reinforces defense growth. Rocket Lab’s $266 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force covers at least 12 suborbital missile-defense launches from Alaska, with options for additional missions. The award provides meaningful backlog visibility and strengthens Rocket Lab’s role in national-security launch programs. Rocket Lab Just Won Its Biggest-Ever Contract

Rocket Lab’s $266 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force covers at least 12 suborbital missile-defense launches from Alaska, with options for additional missions. The award provides meaningful backlog visibility and strengthens Rocket Lab’s role in national-security launch programs. Positive Sentiment: Additional government opportunity could generate future orders. Rocket Lab was selected alongside 14 vendors for a $981 million Space Force indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity program running through July 2032. The arrangement does not guarantee the full amount, but it gives the company access to future test, evaluation and training task orders. Space Force IDIQ Contract Opens Pentagon Opportunity

Rocket Lab was selected alongside 14 vendors for a $981 million Space Force indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity program running through July 2032. The arrangement does not guarantee the full amount, but it gives the company access to future test, evaluation and training task orders. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch demand continues to build. Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS ordered three additional dedicated Electron missions, bringing its planned Rocket Lab launches to 18. The deal expands a repeat-customer relationship and supports continued backlog growth for Electron. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS

Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS ordered three additional dedicated Electron missions, bringing its planned Rocket Lab launches to 18. The deal expands a repeat-customer relationship and supports continued backlog growth for Electron. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing longer-term catalysts against execution risk. Recent commentary highlights defense contracts, space systems and progress toward the Neutron rocket as potential growth engines. However, analyst targets and bullish media forecasts are opinions rather than new company guidance, and Rocket Lab remains unprofitable.

Recent commentary highlights defense contracts, space systems and progress toward the Neutron rocket as potential growth engines. However, analyst targets and bullish media forecasts are opinions rather than new company guidance, and Rocket Lab remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and technical weakness remain overhangs. Reported insider activity shows sales without purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by executives. The stock also remains far below its $151.00 one-year high, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and trades at a negative P/E, underscoring valuation and volatility risks. Rocket Lab Analyst Ratings and Launch Milestones

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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