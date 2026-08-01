Amundi Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Amundi lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,993 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of L3Harris Technologies worth $141,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,933,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,609,000 after buying an additional 521,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,396,000 after buying an additional 519,226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 396,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34,415.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 356,195 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting L3Harris Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 performance: L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. L3Harris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Raised

L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and record demand: Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. L3Harris’ Record Backlog Makes Its Stock Sell-Off Look Overdone

Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Upside in valuation: Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Here’s Why L3Harris Is a Strong Value Stock

Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. L3Harris Given New Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. Negative Sentiment: Capital-markets setback and recent weakness: L3Harris paused plans for an IPO of its missile-solutions business, saying the market undervalues the unit. The decision may delay a potential valuation catalyst, while the stock recently reached a new 52-week low after an analyst downgrade. L3Harris Pauses IPO of Missile Solutions Business

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.20.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $277.53 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $262.68 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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