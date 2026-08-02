Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,360 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $46,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $344.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $364.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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