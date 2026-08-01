Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.44%.The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 135,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,002 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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