Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 334,031 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Apollo Global Management worth $355,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,778 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 422,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,212,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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