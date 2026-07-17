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Apple Inc. $AAPL is Revisor Wealth Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its Apple stake by 18.2% in the first quarter, selling 11,669 shares and ending with 52,492 shares worth about $13.3 million. Even after the trim, Apple remained the firm’s 2nd-largest position and made up roughly 3.7% of its portfolio.
  • Recent institutional filings show mixed but generally constructive activity in Apple, with several investors increasing positions and 67.73% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds. Meanwhile, insiders Ben Borders and CFO Kevan Parekh sold shares during the quarter.
  • Apple’s business and stock remain strong: it recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, raised its dividend, and shares were trading near their 52-week high. Analyst sentiment is still mostly positive, with multiple firms issuing buy ratings and an average target price around $318.43.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $334.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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