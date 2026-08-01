Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Vertiv Trading Up 6.4%

Vertiv stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore set a $375.00 target price on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

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About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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