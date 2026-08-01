Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $152,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fabrinet Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE FN opened at $437.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $555.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $272.49 and a 1 year high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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