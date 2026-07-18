Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET is Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's 8th Largest Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,469 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,269 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $63,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Arista Networks by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here