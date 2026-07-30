Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Position Cut by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,263 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 3.1% of Cim LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cim LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock valued at $383,563,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $189.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Arista Networks analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS.

Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Arista Networks On Rising Earnings Optimism

Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. AMD vs. Arista Networks

Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda reported two sales totaling 43,333 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Although scheduled transactions do not necessarily signal weakening conviction, the sales can add short-term pressure while investors assess the stock’s valuation. SEC insider trading filing

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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