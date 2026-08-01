Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,183 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Welltower were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2%

WELL stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.78. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here