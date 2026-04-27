ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in ARM were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in ARM by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at ARM

In other news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,894,829.05. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 83,712 shares of company stock worth $13,614,730 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ARM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 313.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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