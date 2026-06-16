Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 227,317 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,107 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 227,317 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Global Payments worth $110,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,955,908,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $883,111,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $610,633,000 after buying an additional 499,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $276,014,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.73.

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Global Payments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.02%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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