Atlas Wealth LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 359.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,926 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,162 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $318.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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