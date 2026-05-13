Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,666 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $43,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $321.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.58 and a 1-year high of $398.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here