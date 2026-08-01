Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,027 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 151,064 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,785,734 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,537,315,000 after buying an additional 1,735,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Amazon.com Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,002. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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