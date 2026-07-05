Baer Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,356 shares of the company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 73,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 426,050 shares of the company's stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 158,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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