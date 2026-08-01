Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006,877 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 75,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $737,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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