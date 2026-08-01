Bank of America Corp DE Sells 823,167 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099,821 shares of the company's stock after selling 823,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Altria Group worth $996,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

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Altria Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 315.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.610-5.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 89.45%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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