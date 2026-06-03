Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.13 Billion Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Texas Instruments worth $2,129,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments named longtime insider Julie Knecht as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Article Title

Texas Instruments named longtime insider as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Article Title

Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Article Title

Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, and another item from June 1 said the shares fell 4.1% that day. That recent weakness may be a backdrop, even though today’s news flow is helping offset it. Article Title

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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