BankChampaign National Association Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.2% of BankChampaign National Association's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after buying an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,076,000 after buying an additional 1,485,712 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $983.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,029.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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