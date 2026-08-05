BDF Gestion Invests $4.11 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 11.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Prota Financial LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prota Financial LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company's stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,584 shares of the company's stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $263.80 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $350.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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