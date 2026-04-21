Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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