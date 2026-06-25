Blue Trust Inc. Sells 65,436 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,704 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 65,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,014,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 5,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 941,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 925,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,128 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $109,299,000 after buying an additional 683,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $93,443,000 after buying an additional 651,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Stock Up 4.4%

GPN opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

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