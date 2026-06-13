Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $458.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $468.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $451.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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