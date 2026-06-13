Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731,244 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 118,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.81% of Masco worth $363,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore raised Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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