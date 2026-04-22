Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,108 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,801 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $99,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,389,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,045,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Stryker by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 943,648 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $348,838,000 after buying an additional 304,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.11.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $327.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $351.94 and its 200-day moving average is $359.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $319.32 and a 52-week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here