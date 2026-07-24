Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $51.48 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet $FN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,715 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fabrinet worth $51,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $643.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $516.70 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $272.49 and a 52 week high of $748.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $584.60 and its 200-day moving average is $565.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Fabrinet's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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