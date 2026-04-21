Brighton Jones LLC Sells 5,788 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 8,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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