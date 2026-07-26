Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,216 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Bruker were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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