BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.6%

Intuit stock opened at $262.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $511.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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