California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc. $W

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,772 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Wayfair worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $3.52 billion, ahead of the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year. Wayfair earnings report

Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $3.52 billion, ahead of the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: U.S. growth accelerated: U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to about $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest domestic growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability is improving. Wayfair posts strongest U.S. growth since 2020

U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to about $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest domestic growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability is improving. Positive Sentiment: Constructive guidance: Management projected high-single-digit revenue growth for the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%. Longer-term margin expansion expectations, including roughly 8% in fiscal 2027, further improved investor sentiment. Wayfair Q3 outlook

Management projected high-single-digit revenue growth for the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%. Longer-term margin expansion expectations, including roughly 8% in fiscal 2027, further improved investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Higher-income customers and specialty brands helped sales: Growth among affluent shoppers and strong performance from the Perigold luxury brand suggest Wayfair is benefiting from demand for higher-end products. High-income shoppers drive Wayfair revenue gains

Growth among affluent shoppers and strong performance from the Perigold luxury brand suggest Wayfair is benefiting from demand for higher-end products. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair announced plans to open its first Pennsylvania store in Pittsburgh in 2027, expanding its physical retail presence. The initiative may broaden customer reach but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Wayfair Pittsburgh store announcement

Wayfair announced plans to open its first Pennsylvania store in Pittsburgh in 2027, expanding its physical retail presence. The initiative may broaden customer reach but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: International operations remained a weakness: International revenue declined 1.3% year over year, and the company still reported a negative net margin. Investors may continue to monitor whether the U.S. recovery can offset overseas softness and support sustained profitability. Wayfair international sales report

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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