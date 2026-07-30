California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 63,005 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,056 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 63,005 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $102,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. The trade was a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,053 shares of company stock valued at $103,225,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. General Motors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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