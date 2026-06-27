Cambient Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cambient Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the software company's stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.4%

ADSK opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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