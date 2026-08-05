Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $3.82 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 28.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GE opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $350.47 and its 200 day moving average is $321.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $263.80 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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